Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $217,000 Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PROG by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROG by 100,556.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PROG by 15.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

