LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $116.16 and a 1-year high of $181.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

