LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 443,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

