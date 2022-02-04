M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Announces Earnings Results

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

MHO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. M/I Homes has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.