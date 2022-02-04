Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

