Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $4,417,744. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $105.62 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

