Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENS stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.