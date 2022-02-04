Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.