Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,835 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,835 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

