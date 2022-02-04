Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $103.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

