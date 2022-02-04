Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $41.97 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

