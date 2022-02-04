Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 10,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,343,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 644.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $53,083,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,424,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

