Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.10

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 2847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

