Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.77

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 3344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

