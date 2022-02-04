MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Up 24% Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $193.43 million and $24,542.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

