Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $620.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

