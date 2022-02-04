Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $620.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
