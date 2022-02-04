Markel (NYSE:MKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,260.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,248.90. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,050.02 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.