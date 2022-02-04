Markel (NYSE:MKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share.
Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,260.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,248.90. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,050.02 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
