Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 106.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 365,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.