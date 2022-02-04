Maryland Capital Management Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Summit Financial Group worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

