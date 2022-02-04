Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.