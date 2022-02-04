Maryland Capital Management Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

