Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,946 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMB. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.