Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000.

NYSEARCA:BBMC opened at $82.92 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14.

