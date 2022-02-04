MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

MCFT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The firm has a market cap of $511.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

