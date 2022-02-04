Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 9,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,367. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

