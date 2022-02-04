McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 34.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 488,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,150. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.89. The company has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

