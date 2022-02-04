Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

