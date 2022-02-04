Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Shares of MPW traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.
Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
