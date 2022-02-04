MEDNAX, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEDNAX in a report released on Monday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

MD opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,431. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.