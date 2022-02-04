Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,455 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.15 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

