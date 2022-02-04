Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading Down 2.2%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.89. 249,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 182,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

