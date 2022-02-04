Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $308.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.