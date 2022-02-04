Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 231,015 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $170,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $232.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $646.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.