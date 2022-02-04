Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 907,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $308,098,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 106,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

