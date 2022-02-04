Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

