Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $336.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $336.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.86.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

