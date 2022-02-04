Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $246.05 and last traded at $257.74, with a volume of 1939917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.00.

The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.86.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $661.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

