Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

