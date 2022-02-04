Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MX. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE MX traded up C$2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,968. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$65.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

