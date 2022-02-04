MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.