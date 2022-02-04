MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.23 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGIC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $68,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

