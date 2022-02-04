Michel Philipp Cole Buys 3,375 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 577,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,763. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,841,000 after buying an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

