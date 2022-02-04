Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.03.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

