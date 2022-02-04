Micromines Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Micromines has a market capitalization of $49,975.56 and $4.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Micromines has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

