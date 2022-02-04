Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.19. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

