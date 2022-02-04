Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Position Lowered by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its stake in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Midatech Pharma were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MTP stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Midatech Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

