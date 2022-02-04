Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $347,495.40 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

