Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

MTX stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.