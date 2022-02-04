Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $577,406.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $20.80 or 0.00051506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 475,077 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

