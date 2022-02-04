Mizuho Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.54.
NYSE HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
