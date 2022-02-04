Mizuho Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $200.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.54.

NYSE HSY opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

