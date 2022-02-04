Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.40 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $925.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

